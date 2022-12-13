President Biden celebrates slowing inflation as he prepares to sign new same-sex marriage law President Biden says the latest Consumer Price Index report is a sign that the country's economy is heading in the right direction. November's monthly index showed inflation is slowing, and the rate was not only lower than October's, but less than economists predicted. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe has more on the administration's economic agenda and the celebratory plans for the signing of the Respect For Marriage Act into law.