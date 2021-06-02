White House defends Biden's comment calling out centrist Democrats for blocking his agenda The White House on Wednesday defended comments President Biden made a day earlier during a speech in Tulsa, in which he appeared to call out Democratic Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema, who he said "vote more with my Republican friends." CBS News Capitol Hill producer Rebecca Kaplan and Politico's White House correspondent and associate editor Anita Kumar join CBSN's "Red & Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on that, plus Mr. Biden's infrastructure meeting with the GOP's lead negotiator and other developments in Washington.