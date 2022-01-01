President Biden approves disaster declaration for Colorado wildfires Hundreds of families in Colorado are starting the new year salvaging what remains of their homes, after Thursday's devastating wildfires. At least seven people were hurt, but there have been no reported deaths. Over 500 homes are feared destroyed. President Biden has approved a major disaster declaration in the region to deliver federal assistance to those affected. Colorado Governor Jared Polis joined CBSN to discuss the recovery efforts.