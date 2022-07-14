President Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid vow to take tough stand against Iran's nuclear ambitions President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed an agreement Thursday in Jerusalem, strengthening the security relationship between the two nations. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe and White House reporter Bo Erikson join "CBS News Mornings" from Jerusalem to discuss their comments about Iran, Saudi Arabia, the war in Ukraine and more.