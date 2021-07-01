President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis join forces to support Surfside community President Biden and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis were pictured side by side in Surfside, Florida, on Thursday, where the president announced steps the federal government is taking to help the community impacted by the deadly collapse of the Champlain Towers condominium. Deputy Washington editor for the Washington Post Natalie Jennings and Reuters White House editor Heather Timmons join "Red and Blue" host Cailtin Huey-Burns with more.