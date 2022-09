President Biden addresses migrant influx at U.S.-Mexico border A Texas sheriff has launched a criminal investigation into how migrants were flown to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week. President Biden Tuesday briefly discussed the high number of migrants arriving at the U.S.-Mexico border. CBS News immigration reporter Camilo Montoya-Galvez, and CBS News Senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe, joined CBS News to discuss the latest on the situation.