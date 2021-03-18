Live

Preservation Hall Jazz Band performs "Sugar Plum"

A New Orleans institution for more than 50 years, the Preservation Hall Jazz Band celebrates traditional brass band jazz. The musicians show off their chops for Lesley Stahl with a performance of "Sugar Plum."
