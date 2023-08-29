Fruit and vegetable "prescriptions" can lead to better health, study finds A new study finds that prescribing fruits and vegetables can lead to better health for patients. Researchers examined more than 3,800 people across a dozen states who received vouchers for free and reduced-price produce, and found adults and children who utilized the so-called "prescriptions" saw significant reductions in both weight and blood pressure. Kurt Hager, one of the lead researchers on the study, joins CBS News to break down the findings.