Live

Watch CBSN Live

Trump blames media for NSA ousting

President Trump lashed out at "illegal leaks" and "fake media" in his first public comments since National Security Adviser Mike Flynn's resignation. USA Today Washington Correspondent Paul Singer breaks down all of the latest political news.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.