President Biden says U.S. willing to respond "militarily" if China invades Taiwan During his first official trip to Asia, President Biden said the U.S. would respond "militarily" if China were to invade the self-ruled island of Taiwan. The comment is drawing criticism due to the United States' long-standing policy of maintaining ambiguity when it comes to making a security commitment to Taiwan. Dan Blumenthal, senior fellow and director of Asian studies at the American Enterprise Institute, joined CBS News' Lana Zak to discuss.