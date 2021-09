Biden to lay out six-step plan to tackle the coronavirus pandemic President Biden will outline the new phase of the nation's fight against the coronavirus this week. Weijia Jiang has more on his plan to slow the spread of the Delta variant and boost vaccination rates. Then, Dr. Sejal Hathi, a physician and faculty member at Johns Hopkins University's School of Public Health, joins CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the coronavirus news of the day.