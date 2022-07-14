President Biden signs pledge with Israel, set to meet with Palestinian president President Biden is set to meet with the Palestinian president Thursday, the second day of his trip to the Middle East, before heading to Saudi Arabia on Friday. He and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid earlier agreed to work to keep Iran from having nuclear weapons. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe reports and White House reporter Bo Erickson joins Vladimir Duthiers and Anne-Marie Green with the latest.