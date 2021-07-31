Biden administration shifts to new priorities after success on infrastructure deal With the bipartisan infrastructure deal nearly finalized, the Biden administration is shifting its focus to other items on the president's agenda. This includes passing new legislation to protect voting rights and possibly extending pandemic safety nets such as the eviction moratorium. 60 Minutes correspondent John Dickerson is moderating this Sunday's "Face The Nation." He joined CBSN's Lana Zak to discuss the latest on what's happening in Washington.