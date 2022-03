U.S. weighs alternatives to a no-fly zone over Ukraine Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has again asked U.S. officials to create a no-fly zone over Ukraine, but the U.S. has refused and is sending an additional $800 million in security assistance. CBS News' Lana Zak and Carter Evans talk with Bryan Clark, a senior fellow at the Hudson Institute, about the weaponry the U.S. is shipping to Ukraine and potential alternatives to establishing a no-fly zone.