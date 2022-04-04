President Biden calls Putin a war criminal for massacre in Bucha, Ukraine Ukrainian officials say at least 410 bodies were found around Ukraine's capital city, Kyiv. President Biden and European leaders are calling for Russian President Vladimir Putin to stand trial for war crimes after bodies found in Bucha are said to be part of a massacre. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins CBS News from Ukraine with more, including the response from Russia to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's allegations of genocide.