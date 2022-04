Tax changes you need to know about for 2022 There are only a few days left to gather your paperwork to file your 2021 taxes ahead of the deadline Monday, April 18, 2022. Professor Dorothy A. Brown, a tax law expert and author of "The Whiteness of Wealth: How the Tax System Impoverishes Black Americans - and How We Can Fix It," joined Lana Zak to talk about about taking some of the pain out of the process.