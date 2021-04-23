Derek Chauvin Verdict
Stream CBSN Live
Free CBS News App
Sign Up For Newsletters
Eye On Earth
Affirmative Action
Coronavirus
Biden Administration
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Alternate juror in Chauvin trial on testimony that "really got to me"
Moderna, Pfizer vaccines safe during pregnancy, study finds
Demand for water is rapidly increasing as supply dwindles
Deputy shoots and kills Black man while serving warrant in N.C.
Senate passes bill to address rise in attacks against Asians
NBA prospect Terrence Clarke dies in car crash
Senators introduce bipartisan immigration bill
Intelligence community touts new emphasis on climate change
More bodycam video released after fatal shooting of girl in Ohio
Derek Chauvin Verdict
Chauvin convicted of all charges in George Floyd's death
Biden calls Chauvin murder conviction a "step forward"
Nation reacts to Derek Chauvin's conviction
Lawmakers react to Chauvin verdict
Praise for teen who filmed George Floyd's murder
What the Chauvin verdict means for reforms
George Floyd's brother on Chauvin conviction
Police reform legislation has "more momentum" post Chauvin verdict
Shows
Live
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Search
Search
Live
Watch CBSN Live
Preparations underway to retake Mosul from ISIS
Final planning is underway for the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, with U.S. forces training and advising the Iraqi military. ISIS captured the northern Iraqi city in 2014. Holly Williams reports from the air base that will lead the effort.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On