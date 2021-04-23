Live

Watch CBSN Live

Preparations underway to retake Mosul from ISIS

Final planning is underway for the battle to retake Mosul from ISIS, with U.S. forces training and advising the Iraqi military. ISIS captured the northern Iraqi city in 2014. Holly Williams reports from the air base that will lead the effort.
