Pregnant women now recommended to screen for blood pressure conditions at all prenatal checkups The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is now recommending pregnant women undergo regular screenings for blood-pressure conditions at every prenatal appointment. The new guidance comes after incidents of hypertensive disorders in pregnant women increased from about 13% in 2017, to 16% in 2019, impacting at least one in seven deliveries. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN and chief medical officer for Verywell Health, joined CBS News to discuss the new recommendation.