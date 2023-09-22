Watch CBS News

Pregnant women now recommended to screen for blood pressure conditions at all prenatal checkups

The U.S. Preventative Services Task Force is now recommending pregnant women undergo regular screenings for blood-pressure conditions at every prenatal appointment. The new guidance comes after incidents of hypertensive disorders in pregnant women increased from about 13% in 2017, to 16% in 2019, impacting at least one in seven deliveries. Dr. Jessica Shepherd, OB/GYN and chief medical officer for Verywell Health, joined CBS News to discuss the new recommendation.
