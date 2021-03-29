Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pregnant mom fights to keep job despite North Carolina law

The Supreme Court is reviewing a case that could effect millions of working women across the country. The justices will decide if federal anti-discrimination law offers enough protection during pregnancy. Mark Strassmann speaks with Jamie Cole, a North Carolina mother-of-three, who claims her employer stopped giving her shifts when she was told by her doctor to stop lifting patients at the nursing home where she worked during her high-risk pregnancy.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.