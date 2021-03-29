Live

Watch CBSN Live

Predictions for 2015 political landscape

CBS News political director John Dickerson, congressional correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS contributor and Wall Street Journal columnist Peggy Noonan joined "CBS This Morning" to highlight what to look out for in Washington.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.