Why are so many racehorses being euthanized? Horses and their jockeys will compete for $1.5 million in prize money at the Preakness Stakes, but Saturday's high-profile race in Baltimore comes after the eighth horse euthanization at Churchill Downs, the home of the Kentucky Derby. Dr. Scott Hay, an on-call veterinarian for the American Association of Equine Practitioners who will be at the Preakness, joined CBS News to discuss horse safety and health during the race.