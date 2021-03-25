Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pre-trial program for Ray Rice raises questions

Questions are being raised about the decision of Atlantic County prosecutor Jim McClain to sign off on an agreement which allowed Ray Rice to enter a pre-trial intervention program instead of facing jail time for assault. Elaine Quijano reports.
