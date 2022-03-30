Watch CBS News

Powerful storms sweep across South, Central U.S.

Severe storms are battering the South, with 60 million people in the path of punishing winds, pounding rain and potential tornadoes. More than 100,000 residents from Texas to Tennessee are without power. Janet Shamlian has more.
