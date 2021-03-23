Live

Watch CBSN Live

Powerful storms leave Denver under water

Heavy rain hit Denver last night, submerging cars in water and triggering a mudslide. Firefighters received dozens of distress calls and some areas are reporting water more than two feet deep. Rahel Solomon of CBS affiliate KCNC reports.
