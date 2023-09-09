Watch CBS News

Powerful earthquake kills hundreds in Morocco

At least 820 people are dead and hundreds more injured after a devastating earthquake hit Morocco overnight. The 6.8-magnitude quake struck the Atlas Mountains, about 45 miles from the tourist hub of Marrakesh. Ramy Inocencio has more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.