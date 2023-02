Power back on at LAX airport: CBS News Flash Feb. 2, 2023 Power has now been restored at one of the country's busiest airports. Most terminals at LAX went dark Wednesday afternoon -- delaying security checks and dozens of departing flights. The cause of the outage is still unclear. Philadelphia Eagles rookie Joshua Sills has been indicted on rape and kidnapping charges. And Ozzy Osbourne cancelled his 2023 European concert dates. The 74-year-old says spinal damage is preventing him from touring.