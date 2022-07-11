Watch CBS News

POW honored nearly 80 years after WWII

WWII veteran Willie Kellerman stormed the beaches of Normandy and was captured by the Germans, beginning a remarkable story of survival and bravery. Nearly 80 years later, he's finally receiving official recognition. Nikki Battiste shares more.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.