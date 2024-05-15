Watch CBS News

Potential running mates attending Trump's criminal trial

Republicans have been joining former President Donald Trump at his New York criminal trial in a sign of support, but it also may play into their chances of being Trump's running mate in November. CBS News political director Fin Gómez has more.
