Postmates, Instacart deliver what stores and restaurants will not Food delivery is estimated to be a $70 billion-a-year business in the U.S. Startup companies like Postmates and Instacart have created apps that they hope will tap into that, and more. At just the click of a button, they're aiming to deliver anything, from seafood to shoes, in a matter of hours or just minutes. Jamie Wax takes a behind-the-scenes look at the growing business of instant delivery.