Posters of Streep, Weinstein plastered around L.A. Posters of Meryl Streep with the words "She knew" have popped up around Los Angeles in regard to the Harvey Weinstein scandal. Rose McGowan has called out Streep for working with Weinstein but Streep says she did not know Weinstein was allegedly harassing and assaulting women when they worked together. KCAL 9's Jeff Nguyen reports.