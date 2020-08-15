Postal Service warns states of critical mail-in voting delays The U.S. Postal Service sent letters to more than 40 states, warning that it cannot guarantee that all ballots cast by mail for the November election will arrive in time to be counted. Some suggest the Postal Service is being deliberately sabotaged by President Trump, who is promoting the unfounded claim that widespread mail-in voting would lead to fraudulent results. Michael Waldman, the president of the nonpartisan Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law, joins "CBS This Morning: Saturday" to discuss the USPS' warning.