Post-tropical Debby snarling travel in Northeast U.S. The remnants of what was once Hurricane Debby are making their way up the East Coast and causing headaches for travelers. Flight-tracking service FlightAware shows more than 1,400 flights within, into or out of the United States have been delayed so far Friday and more than 160 cancellations have been reported. Weather Channel meteorologist Kelly Cass has a look at the forecast and CBS News senior transportation correspondent Kris Van Cleave has more on the travel delays Debby is causing.