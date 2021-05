Post-pandemic traumatic stress could last for years, mental health experts say Life may be returning to normal for many Americans, but some are still dealing with the lingering mental and physical effects of the pandemic. Recent traumatic events like the death of George Floyd and the attack on the Capitol are also contributing to post-traumatic stress disorders. Tamar Rodney is an assistant professor at Johns Hopkins University School of Nursing. She joined CBSN's Elaine Quijano to discuss.