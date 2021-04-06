Live

Possible major lead in search for MH370

The appearance of airplane debris on a remote island could be a major lead in the search for the missing Malaysia Airlines flight. CBS News transportation safety analyst Mark Rosenker joins CBSN to talk about the missing plane.
