Portraits of workers Portraits in a Washington museum typically might be of the nation's elite, where a wealthy subject hired an artist to immortalize him or her in paint. However, a new exhibition at the National Portrait Galley, "The Sweat of Their Face," features portraits of laborers - workers, immigrants, child laborers and custodians - whose efforts fashioned our country. Michelle Miller reports. (This story originally aired on April 15, 2018)