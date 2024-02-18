Portraitist Michael Deas and the art of postage stamps Michael Deas may be one of the most famous painters you've never heard of – in fact, much of his work can be bought for pennies. The New Orleans artist is responsible for more than two dozen postage stamps, of such luminaries as Marilyn Monroe, Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and playwright Tennessee Williams. Correspondent Conor Knighton talked with Deas about the process of painting portraits for the U.S. Postal Service; creating covers for Time magazine; and redesigning the female figure holding a torch who introduces films from Columbia Pictures.