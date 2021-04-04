Live

Porsche crashes into LAX terminal, injuring three

A Porsche smashed into the Terminal 7 building Sunday at Los Angeles International Airport, injuring three, including a 9-year-old girl. Police say the driver may have mistaken the gas pedal for the brake. CBS Los Angeles has the story.
