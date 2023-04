Popular diets may increase risk of heart disease, American Heart Association says Some popular diet trends, including the keto and paleo diets, may have an adverse effect on heart health, a new statement from the American Heart Association says. CBS News' Nikki Battiste is joined by Maya Vadiveloo, co-author of the statement and assistant professor of nutrition and food sciences at the University of Rhode Island, to discuss how the diets could increase the risk of heart disease.