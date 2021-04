Pope Francis' White House visit and Mass highlight first day in D.C. Tens of thousands are embracing the Pope's historic visit to the United States. Pope Francis will spend one last morning in Washington, D.C. He is scheduled to speak at the U.S. Capitol before heading to New York City for two days. Norah O'Donnell leads the "CBS This Morning" coverage of the papal visit from the nation's capital, as Chip Reid reports.