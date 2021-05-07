Live

Pope Francis visits American military cemetery

On this Veterans Day, Seth Doane takes us to a U.S. military cemetery in Nettuno, Italy. It is one of 26 American military cemeteries overseas. Earlier this month, Pope Francis became the first pope ever to visit the hallowed grounds.
