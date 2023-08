Pope Francis is in Portugal for a weeklong celebration of World Youth Day Pope Francis is in Lisbon, Portugal, for a weeklong celebration of World Youth Day. More than 1 million youth from around the world will attend the opening Mass, including 28,000 Americans and 60 U.S. bishops. Parishioners and a priest from an L.A. youth group, many from undocumented parents, tell CBS News that immigrants are the face of the Catholic Church in America today. Chris Livesay reports from Lisbon.