Pope Francis fires conservative Texas bishop who is fierce critic Pope Francis has fired one of his fiercest critics, Joseph Strickland, the bishop of Tyler, Texas, after the Vatican said Strickland was asked to resign but refused. The Church investigated Strickland's governance of the diocese earlier this year. Strickland has accused Pope Francis of "undermining the deposit of faith." Joshua McElwee, a news editor for the National Catholic Reporter, joined CBS News to discuss the situation.