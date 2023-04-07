Watch CBS News

Pope Francis begins Easter weekend observances, speaks about sex in new documentary

Pope Francis washed and kissed the feet of a dozen inmates at a juvenile prison on the outskirts of Rome Thursday as he began a busy Easter weekend schedule. The pope spent three nights in hospital last week with bronchitis. CBS News Vatican consultant Monsignor Anthony Figueiredo joined Wendy Gillette on "CBS News Mornings" to discuss that plus the pope's comments in a new documentary, in which he says sex is a "beautiful thing."
