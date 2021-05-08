Live

Pope Francis addresses crisis in Myanmar

Pope Francis opened a trip to Myanmar and Bangladesh on Monday by immediately addressing the crisis over Myanmar's crackdown on Rohingya Muslims. University of Birmingham theology professor Candida Moss joins CBSN to discuss the pope's trip.
