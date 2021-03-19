Live

Watch CBSN Live

Pope admits to feeling sad and lonely at times

While delivering the homily at Holy Thursday mass in St. Peter's Basilica, the pope called priestly service a "guarded joy," admitting he has experienced moments of isolation, loneliness and sadness during his years as priest. Charlie Rose reports.
