CBS News App
Newsletters
Ukraine Crisis
COVID Pandemic
CBS News Live
Full Episodes
Essentials Shopping
News
US
World
Politics
Entertainment
Health
MoneyWatch
CBS Village
Technology
Science
Crime
Sports
Essentials
Russia claims full control of Mariupol as Ukraine fighters send last messages
Biden visits South Korea amid "real risk of some kind of provocation"
Trump pays contempt fine
S&P 500 enters bear market as inflation tightens grip
Winter storm warning in effect for Colorado
Feds seize 145 dogs from research facility where hundreds died
Barnes & Noble pressured to restrict sales of most banned book
Searchers find missing hiker dead, his dog alive next to him
Central Park birder gets his own TV show
Shows
Live
Local
More
Latest
Video
Photos
Podcasts
In Depth
Local
Global Thought Leaders
Log In
Newsletters
Mobile
RSS
CBS Store
Paramount+
Search
Search
Login
Watch CBS News
Poorer workers struggle amid India's brutal heatwave
Jeetu sells clothes in a cart for a living. As extreme temperatures in some parts of India reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, families like his are forced to choose between going to work under the agonizing heat or letting their families starve.
View CBS News In
CBS News App
Open
Chrome
Safari
Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.
Not Now
Turn On