Watch CBS News

Poorer workers struggle amid India's brutal heatwave

Jeetu sells clothes in a cart for a living. As extreme temperatures in some parts of India reach 120 degrees Fahrenheit, families like his are forced to choose between going to work under the agonizing heat or letting their families starve.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.