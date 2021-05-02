Live

Watch CBSN Live

Polls close as U.K. votes on national leaders

The polls are closed in the United Kingdom's national elections. The vote comes on the heels of a series of terror attacks. CBS News senior foreign correspondent Mark Phillips joins CBSN to discuss the latest results.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.