Gov. Ron DeSantis leads Donald Trump in hypothetical presidential primary match up, poll says A new poll from Yahoo News shows Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with an edge over former President Donald Trump if the 2024 primaries were held today. CBS News political director Fin Gomez joined Seth Doane and Shanelle Kaul to discuss the changing political landscape, the Justice Department's subpoena of former Vice President Mike Pence and more political news.