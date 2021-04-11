Live

Watch CBSN Live

Poll: Donald Trump back on top in GOP race

A new CBS News/New York Times poll shows Donald Trump’s support continues among GOP voters. Regarding his position on banning Muslims from entering the U.S., the picture is not as clear. Major Garrett has details.
