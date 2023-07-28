Political strategists on new Trump charges, DeSantis and Florida's Black history curriculum It was a busy week on the campaign trail that saw new charges against former President Donald Trump in the federal classified documents case and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis taking heat for his state's new Black history curriculum. CBS News contributor Ashley Etienne, who previously served as communications director for Vice President Kamala Harris and former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and CBS News political analyst Leslie Sanchez, a Republican strategist, joined CBS News to share their thoughts on how the candidates handled it all.